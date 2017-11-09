Income Tax officials raid Jaya TV office, 11 other places in Chennai

Income Tax officials raided the Chennai office of Jaya TV on Thursday morning. (Representational) Income Tax officials raided the Chennai office of Jaya TV on Thursday morning. (Representational)

Income Tax department raided the office of Jaya TV and 11 other places in Chennai early on Thursday morning over allegations of tax evasion. Jaya TV is controlled by jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala’s family. “It’s not about TV alone, but shell companies” an I-T official said. The raid began at 6.30 am and is ongoing.

Apart from Jaya TV, the residence and office of Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman, his sister’s house in Thyagaraya Nagar and another house in Bengaluru are among the 11 other places being raided by I-T. The I-T department is conducting the raid for alleged money laundering through newly floated shell companies.

There are no reports of AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran’s property being raided.

