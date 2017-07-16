Income-Tax official arrested in West Bengal, CBI quizzes businessman

“In an ongoing investigation, certain allegations relating to corruption have come up. To verify that, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala was examined,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. (Picture for representational purpose) “In an ongoing investigation, certain allegations relating to corruption have come up. To verify that, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala was examined,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. (Picture for representational purpose)

The CBI on Saturday questioned businessman Sanjay Jhunjhunwala in connection with a corruption case, in which principal commissioner (Income Tax) Tapas Kumar Dutta was arrested two days ago.

“In an ongoing investigation, certain allegations relating to corruption have come up. To verify that, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala was examined,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said. Sources in the CBI said Jhunjhunwala, a realtor, was quizzed for over seven hours at its office in Kolkata. On Thursday, CBI had arrested Dutta after recovering Rs 3.7 crore in cash from his apartment in Kolkata during a raid. He is currently in a four-day police custody. During the raid, CBI had found property documents, which had named Jhunjhunwala.

“Dutta reportedly conspired with the other accused, including income tax officials, businessman and CAs for getting I-T files of different companies transferred from Kolkata and Hazaribagh to Ranchi. He allegedly used to take bribe in return of saving these companies from paying huge tax,” said a source. However, sources in the CBI said Jhunjhunwala has not been named in the FIR. “Hence, it is too early to consider him a suspect or an accused,” said an official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App