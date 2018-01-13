Income Tax dept raids on premises of Podar Group

Income Tax Department,BKC ,Bandra, Mumbai. “Express photo by Vasant Prabhu. 1182012.” Income Tax Department,BKC ,Bandra, Mumbai. “Express photo by Vasant Prabhu. 1182012.”

The Income Tax (IT) department conducted searches on premises of Podar Group that owns over 102 schools in the country in connection with alleged tax evasion, a tax official told The Indian Express. The Podar Group could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The tax searches, which began on January 10, covered at least five cities including Mumbai, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, and Kolkata. At least 50 officers were involved in the search operations, which also covered the premises of the trustees of the

education group, said a source. In Mumbai alone, the tax department raided at least

12 locations.

Podar Group that runs RN Podar school is owned and managed by Anadilal and Ganesh Podar Society. RN Podar School is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. According to the website of the Group, Podar International Schools across the country “cater to the educational needs of over 100,000 learners annually”.

