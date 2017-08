Heavy police has been deployed outside the resort where Congress MLAs has been residing in Karnataka. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Heavy police has been deployed outside the resort where Congress MLAs has been residing in Karnataka. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Income Tax department in a joint action raided the residence of Karnataka’s Energy Minister DK Shivakumar and the rooms of Congress MLAs in Eagleton Golf Resort in the city in wee hours of Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

