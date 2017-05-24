Income Tax raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats

The Uttar Pradesh Income Tax department on Wednesday is carrying out raids on the premises of several bureaucrats in the state. The raids are underway in six cities covering at least 15 locations and four officers of the state government, news agency ANI reported.

Some of the senior officials whose premises were raided are Meerut range Road Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma, fomer Baghpat district Magistrate and additional CEO Greater Noida, the ANI report said.

Several offices in Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow were part of the inspection of the IT sleuths. Offices of former Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Satyendra Singh and former Ghaziabad District Magistrate Vimal Sharma, who currently is the additional CEO, Noida Authority, are being raided to unearth suspected undisclosed income of these officers.

Last month, the Income Tax department had detected over Rs 10 crore undisclosed income of officers after conducting a search operation over 20 premises.

