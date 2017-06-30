Income Tax department holds seminar on SFT

A seminar on the issue of filing statements of financial transaction (SFT) was organised by the office of deputy director of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) on Thursday. The seminar was headed by senior IRS officer Shewta Yadav. Director of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation) G K Dhall and joint director Meenakshi Vohra were also present. More than 50 officers attended the seminar.

During the seminar, the legal framework along with the procedure of filing SFT was explained to sub-registrar officers (SROs). All the issues raised by SROs were also addressed. The SFT has to be filled by SROs and other entities by June 30.

For transaction related to sale or purchase of immovable properties valued at Rs 30,00,000 or more, SROs are obliged to file SFT according to IT Act, 1961.

