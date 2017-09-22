Only in Express
  • Income Tax department asks taxpayers to update self info on e-filing portal

Income Tax department asks taxpayers to update self info on e-filing portal

"New registration process to facilitate effective communication between the taxpayer and the department is enabled. The existing e-filing users are required to update their profile by logging into e-filing account," said the advisory.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 22, 2017 3:35 pm
Income Tax Department, e-filing in India, taxpayers and e-fling portals, e-fling portal in India, India's new e-filing portals, India news, National news, latest news The updated information, a senior official said, is being sought to ensure that a communication sent to a taxpayer reaches him without fail and in good time. (File)
Related News

The Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers, who file ITRs and conduct other I-T businesses online, to update their profiles and vital details on the official e-filing portal to ensure an “effective communication” between the two. The department today issued an advisory asking taxpayers to furnish their latest information such as personal and secondary email and mobile phone numbers, address and bank account details.

These details will be verified and processed after the taxpayer is sent a One Time Password (OTP) over the email and through SMS over the phone.

“New registration process to facilitate effective communication between the taxpayer and the department is enabled. The existing e-filing users are required to update their profile by logging into e-filing account. Users who have registered already and not activated has to register again,” the advisory said.

The updated information, a senior official said, is being sought to ensure that a communication sent to a taxpayer reaches him without fail and in good time. “A taxpayer can do any business using their personal e-filing account only after updating the details,” he said.

The taxpayers can access their personal e-filing account at http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 22: Latest News