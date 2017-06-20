Income Tax department attaches 12 plots of Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav and others

The Income Tax department on Tuesday attached 12 plots of RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family members including daughter Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh, sister Ragini and Chanda, Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.
This comes a day after the IT department provisionally attached a few immovable properties in connection with its probe in the Rs 1,000 crore benami land deals and tax evasion case allegedly involving family members of Lalu Prasad. According to IT officials, two assets, a house and a land in Delhi, have been attached after the department issued a provisional order under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988, that came into force on November 1 last year.
They said the assets are in the benami possession and the action has been taken after the department carried out raids in this case last month. The value of the attached properties could not be ascertained immediately. Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased. Both Bharti and her husband have skipped I-T summons in the past.
Following are the details of the attached property:
1. Farm no: 26, Palam Farms, Bijvasan, Delhi.
Benamidars: Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt. Ltd.
Beneficiary: Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar
Book Value: Rs. 1.4 cr
Market Value: Rs. 40 cr
2. 1088, New Friends Colony
Benamidars: AB Exports Pvt. Ltd.
Beneficiary: Tejasvi Yadav, Chanda and Ragini Yadav
Book Value: Rs. 5 cr
Market Value: Rs. 40 cr
3. Nine plots in Jalapur, PS Danapur, Patna
Benamidars: Delight Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Beneficiary: Rabri Devi, Tejasvi Yadav
Book Value: Rs. 1.9 cr
Market Value: Rs. 65 cr
4. Three Plots in Jalapur, PS Danapur, Patna
Benamidars: AK Infosystems
Beneficiary: Rabri Devi, Tejasvi Yadav
Book Value: Rs. 1.6 cr
Market Value: Rs. 20 cr
Earlier, in this case, a chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, allegedly linked to Bharti and others, was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 22.
– PTI inputs
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:08 pmModiji should show the courage to arrest Lallu and entire family for challenging the law and becoming a law unto themself.With properties and illegal business transactions this street dog has the audacity to challenge the authority due to his political clout in the delhi corridor. Bihar was looted virtually for last 50 yrs and is now the most backward state in india.Nithish is trying to bring some discipline but this arrogant SOB was ruling the state as proxy with his two sons and thugs.No leniency should be shown to this anti national thug and put him in tihar for rest of his lifeReply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:07 pmChor and company family . eater dog never live without it they all are khandani chor(thief)Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:07 pmWhat else can be expected from the Looter's family of Lallu Prasad Yadav and the details provided and attached says it all that they are power hungry and indulge in scams and loots wherever possible and it seems the Communists and Congress too might have given shares for supporting RJD and Lallu, the way they are supporting him thinks on these lines !!!!Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:06 pmIf you are a fair newspaper why don't you carry out your invsg like Panama on Amit Shah and hus extortion and land grabbing business?Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:05 pmWhy doesn't the IT raid Amit Shah's homes in Ahmedabad and grab benami plots of land from S G Highway, Naranpura, Gota and more which he grabbed by extorting money from builders in Ahmedabad alongwith his partner in crime Chudasama? Do you have guts to investigate it and report Indian Express? Where are your investigations these days? Fati huyi hai?Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:04 pmLeave them..They are "secular" people like Commies of Kerala where Gaza street is being named .Reply
- Jun 20, 2017 at 4:03 pmLong overdue.Reply
