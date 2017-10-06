Income tax case: Before poll, Virbhadra Singh gets HC jolt

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh ‘s plea to quash order of the Income Tax appellate tribunal, passed in December 2016 upholding an order of the Commissioner of Income tax , who had set aside the finding of the assessing officer allowing revised Income Tax returns of Chief Minister in 2013.

The order of the High Court passed by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma.It is seen a major blow to Chief Minister just ahead of the polls . The court, earlier last month had reserved the judgement ,which was announced today .

In the 61-page judgement , the bench court held “In the given facts and circumstances, we hold the Tribunal to have correctly affirmed the order passed by the Commissioner. Also, it cannot be said that the Tribunal erred in accepting the additional evidence placed on record by the Revenue. It also cannot be said that the Tribunal committed any material irregularity and violated any procedure and such action is illegal or bad in law. In fact, we find principles of natural justice and fair play to have been adhered to and fully complied with “.

The court ,infact found that the Income Tax tribunal in its order of December 8,2016 had found the inquiry conducted by the Assessing Officer before accepting revised returns of Virbahdra Singh ,was not to be in accordance with law . “Substantial questions of law are answered accordingly. Present appeal, devoid of any merit, is dismissed. Pending application(s), if any, also stand disposed of accordingly” the court said in its order .

Virbhadra Singh ‘s Income returns’ case pertaining to his income from the apple orchards ,which had claimed had increased during year 2009-10,2010-11 and 2012-13. Thus he wanted to revise his returns. The assessing authority accordingly had accepted the returns. But, same was not found accept by the commissioner of Income Tax who passed the order against Virbhadra Singh on March 18,2014,which was later challenged in the Income Tax Tribunal by Chief Minister. Tribunal too upheld the Commissioner’s order on December 8,2016.

In some of the observations, the Court said the Assessing Officer did not conduct the inquiry, for “verifying the genuineness of agriculture income” which prima facie was found to be false. The tribunal found the stand taken by the assessee to be not correct, also for the reason that ie the date of agreement ( 17.6.2008 ), prima facie appeared to be fabricated, for the stamp papers inscribing the same, were printed and dispatched from the Indian Security Press, Nasik, only on 24.9.2008 and 14.3.2009.Secondly, the books of account of expenditure incurred prima facie appeared to be fictitious, Thirdly the landholding of the Assessee could not have yielded the returns of such huge amount and fourthly the agent had not truly declared his income generated as commission under the said agreement, the Court order reads .

Virbhadra Singh is also facing a CBI chargesheet, filed at the CBI court in New Delhi in disproportionate assets case and another case registered by the ED on charges of money laundering. Chief Minister and his wife have taken the bail from the CBI court .

