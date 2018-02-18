Inclusion of FPCs in procurement of farmers’ produce: MahaFPC writes to state govt, steps up demand for SLA status

Days after the Maharashtra government issued an order to include farmer producer companies (FPCs) in the ongoing procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), the MahaFPC — the apex body of FPCs in the state — has stepped up its demand for ‘state-level agency’ (SLA) status. In a letter to the additional chief secretary, the MahaFPC has also pointed out various gaps in the government resolution (GR) issued earlier.

The MahaFPC has long been demanding SLA status, which according to the body, would help it in opening decentralised procurement centres at village levels. However, the state government had kept these primarily rural organisations of farmers away from the procurement process in kharif, and only included them in a restricted role for rabi procurement. This comes in the backdrop of the Union Budget, which allowed a five-year tax holiday for FPCs.

FPCs are companies set up by farmers under the Companies Act, but work mainly on the principles of cooperative bodies. Maharashtra has around one-fifth of working FPCs in the country. Last year, the MahaFPC had successfully acted as a sub-agent for the Small Farmers Agro Producers Company (SFAC) and procured commodities worth Rs 167 crore. This year, the state government had kept the MahaFPC away from the procurement process for the kharif season, and only included it for the rabi season. Instead of allowing it to run independent procurement centres, the state government has restricted the MahaFPC’s role to the grading and cleaning of commodities produced by its members, and to the transporting of the same to government-run procurement centres.

Yogesh Thorat, managing director of MahaFPC, said the government resolution had many loopholes which were highlighted during a meeting of FPCs in Aurangabad. “Logistics is a major concern at the government-run procurement centres, and if our members are asked to register there, it will add to the problem instead of solving it,” the MahaFPC’s letter to the chief secretary read. Instead, the body has asked the government to allow it to register directly at the NeML portal. The government’s order, Thorat said, had asked the FPCs to charge administrative fees from the minimum support price given to farmers. “This will create a bad impression about the FPCs and hence, has to be reconsidered,” he said.

Stressing on the need for SLA status, Thorat said it was necessary to allow MahaFPC to start market procurement centres. Procurement centres at wholesale markets have often seen large queues, with farmers complaining of delayed payment and unnecessary harassment. “FPCs had successfully run procurement centres in villages last year, which have provided much succor to our members,” he said.

