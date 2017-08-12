Include Hisar airport project in Regional Connectivity Scheme, state urges Centre

Captain Abhimanyu said the state was also pursuing an additional airport in Hisar, 150 km from (IGI) Airport in Delhi. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Captain Abhimanyu said the state was also pursuing an additional airport in Hisar, 150 km from (IGI) Airport in Delhi. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE HARYANA government has approached the Centre seeking that the proposed airport project in Hisar be brought under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Haryana’s Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said this in a meeting with British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, who called on him here Friday.

Abhimanyu said once the Hisar Airport was included under the RCS, air tickets would be priced as low as Rs 2,500.

Officials say this amount would be charged for short routes under the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off this scheme, saying “dreams of middle class would take flight with this.” The three inaugural flights were launched in the sectors of Shimla-Delhi, Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad.

Captain Abhimanyu said the state was also pursuing an additional airport in Hisar, 150 km from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. n“As the Indira Gandhi I Airport is expected to be at its full capacity by the year 2022, the Hisar airport would prove to be a big game-changer in future,” he added.

He said that Hisar airport would be set up on over 4200 acres of government land and was a prestigious project for which a budget of Rs 100 crore had been earmarked. “Talks are also on with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for developing maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) facility for the defence aircraft. Also, various private players including Pratt and Whitney, are also keen on this project for setting up of civil MRO and servicing facility for the aircraft engines flying in this region,” the Finance Minister added.

Describing Haryana as a state with a “mature economy,” he said that agriculture being the back-bone of the state, agro-food processing, fruit and vegetable marketing are among its focus areas.

He said that as the government is focusing on tapping the 40 million population of National Capital Region to meet their needs of daily use food items like milk, vegetables and fruits, there is lot of potential in setting up food processing units in the industrial estates at Barhi and Rai in Sonepat district which is at close proximity to Delhi and have direct linkage with national capita through Kundali-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

