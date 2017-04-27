Incessant rains in Arunachal floods capital, causes landslides

Incessant rainfall for the past one week has flooded large areas of the capital town of Arunachal Pradesh and has caused landslides and road blocks at many points. The PWD (Capital Division-A) executive engineer took swift action to clear the debris caused by the landslide at Senki View and Donyi Polo Road here, an official report said today.

The Naharlagun extra assistant commissioner said that the house of one Tadar Tarish of Pachin Colony was on the verge of collapse due to river diversion forcing the family to vacate and relocate elsewhere.

The people of Pachin Colony have voluntarily undertaken temporary flood preventive measure by constructing bund with bamboo and filling empty cement bags with sand, the report said.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put the Emergency Operation Centre on high alert.

On receipt of calls in the helpline number from various sections of affected public, the DDMA has directed all concerned executing agencies to initiate necessary action, the report added.

