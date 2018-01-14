Congress’ wisecrack on PM Modi’s ‘hugplomacy’ leaves BJP enraged

Narendra Modi embrace with Benjamin Netanyahu has been captioned as ‘the barely there’ hug. (Source: Reuters) Narendra Modi embrace with Benjamin Netanyahu has been captioned as ‘the barely there’ hug. (Source: Reuters)

The Congress on Sunday took a witty jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hugging diplomacy with his global counterparts particularly during the PM’s foreign visits. The opposition party posted a video meme in its official twitter handle comprising Modi’s hugs with Trump, Netanyahu, Macron and Erdogan and termed it as ‘Hugplomacy’.

“With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi!#Hugplomacy,” the INC tweeted.

With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi! #Hugplomacy pic.twitter.com/M3BKK2Mhmf — Congress (@INCIndia) January 14, 2018

The twitter meme has captured stills of PM Modi’s hugs alongwith witty captions such as the ‘titanic’ hug with ex-president Hollande, ‘the barely there’ hug with israeli PM Netanyahu, ‘we now pronounce you’ with crown prince of Abu Dhabi and ‘never let you go’ hug with Japanese PM Abe. The video ended with the ‘that’s enough hugs’ with President Trump.

The INC twitter handle has become quite proactive on the lines of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a few days ago it tweeted a meme on UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath titled ‘Recipe for a BJP star campaigner’, mocking the CM on his policies and giving an account of the number of criminal accusations against him.

Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it. pic.twitter.com/j5lIAvc4Oa — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2018

When JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was freed from house arrest in Pakistan on November 2017, Gandhi had tweeted, “Narendrabhai, this is not done. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed.”

The BJP leadership refuted back in response to the tweet expressing its strong reservations against the meme. The video didn’t go down well with Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Prakash Javadekar. While Supriyo used the terms such as ‘low mentality’, Javadekar went ahead to call it ‘political immaturity’ and an insult to PM Modi and guest Netanyahu.

