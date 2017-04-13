Inaugurated a month ago, six mohalla clinics yet to open

Almost a month has passed since 49 mohalla clinics were “remotely inaugurated” by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on March 14, but six of these, built within the premises of Delhi government schools, are yet to open. The Indian Express visited two such clinics in schools in Dwarka — one in sector 3 and another in sector 10. Both clinics, which will be the first within school boundaries to be thrown open to the public, were behind locked iron gates.

In both cases, porta cabin clinics have been set up and separate entry gates for entry have been built, but the clinics remain non-functional. A Delhi government spokesperson said the clinics are not functional yet because a High Court judgment says there can be no construction in schools during board exams. Class XII board exams started on March 9 — before the clinics were inaugurated — and will end on April 29.

Asked why the clinics were inaugurated when they were not fully constructed, the spokesperson said the clinic was ready for use but a separate entry gate was yet to be installed. At the two Dwarka schools, though, gates had already been installed.

“The clinics were inaugurated because they were ready for operations but we can’t have outsiders disturbing and interacting with schoolchildren, especially during board examinations,” the spokesperson said.

The decision to start mohalla clinics in schools was, in itself, contentious. The idea of allowing school property to be used to set up a clinic, education experts said, was problematic because it would allow outsiders to come into contact with school children, compromising their safety. The possibility of improper disposal of medical waste has also been raised.

Former L-G Najeeb Jung had not cleared the file that proposed to set up 300 mohalla clinics in schools but the current L-G passed the proposal in February. He, however, said the government would have to make sure that provisions of the Delhi School Education Act are not flouted.

He also said that the safety of students has to be kept in mind at all times. Sources said the Delhi government is yet to come up with a separate policy for clinics on school premises.

What is clear so far is that entry to the clinics will be separate from that to the school, and no patient will be given access to the school via the clinic. Doctors and clinic staff might be given access.

