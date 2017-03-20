In Yogi Cabinet: old-timers and first-timers, ex-BSP and ex-Cong

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah at New Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath oath taking ceremoney at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on sunday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah at New Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath oath taking ceremoney at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow on sunday. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The 44-year-old heads a 47-member Council of Ministers, including deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. A brief look at Adityanath’s Cabinet:

Surya Pratap Shahi, 64

Former state BJP president, Shahi was removed from the post after the party’s poor show in 2012 Assembly polls. He held portfolios of Home and Excise in previous BJP governments led by Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh. A law graduate from Banaras Hindu University, Shahi is an agriculturist by profession.

Suresh Khanna, 63

The eight-time MLA is a lawyer by profession. He has been a minister in the governments of Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, as well as the Mayawati government in 2002-03 when the BJP and BSP forged an alliance. For the past two years he was BJP leader in UP Assembly.

Satish Mahana, 56

Mahana is a seven-time MLA. For the first five terms he was elected from Kanpur Cantonment. Then he shifted to Maharajpur. Mahana, who runs a business, was a minister in the governments of Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Mayawati.

Rajesh Agrawal, 73

The six-time MLA was elected from Bareilly City for four terms, but in 2012 he decided to contest from Bareilly Cantonment, from where the BJP had not won in 40 years. A postgraduate in political science, Agrawal was minister in the BJP-BSP alliance government.

Dharampal Singh, 64

Singh was BJP’s deputy leader in Assembly for the past two years. A law graduate, he has also served as state BJP general secretary.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, 67

A former UP Congress president, Joshi was elected from Lucknow Cantonment as a Congress nominee in 2012. She joined the BJP in October last year, contested from the same seat and defeated Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. This will be Joshi’s first stint as a minister.

Satyadeo Pachauri, 69

Pachauri is third-time MLA from Govindnagar seat in Kanpur district. A businessman who is known for his work in the party organisation, Pachauri will be a minister for the first time.

Ramapati Shastri, 67

Shastri is MLA from Mankapur (reserved for SC) seat in Gonda district. The agriculturist was a minister in the governments of Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh.

Ashutosh Tandon alias Gopal, 56

Ashutosh is a second-time MLA but will be first-time minister. He is the son of former BJP MP Lalji Tandon. He was elected for the first time in 2014 in a by-election to Lucknow East seat when Kalraj Mishra vacated the seat following election to Lok Sabha.

Chetan Chauhan, 68

A former MP, Chauhan is first-time MLA from Naugawan Sadat in Amroha district. This will be the former Test cricketer’s first stint as minister.

Shrikant Sharma, 46

BJP national secretary and national media in-charge, Sharma is a business consultant by profession. He graduated from DU.

Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh, 62

Singh is an MLA from Patti in Pratapgar district and is an agriculturist by profession.

Siddharth Nath Singh, 53

Singh is a first-time MLA who defeated SP’s Richa Singh, former Allahabad University students’ union president. A graduate in arts from Delhi University, Singh is BJP also national secretary.

Mukut Bihari Verma, 69

Verma is MLA from Muslim-dominated Kaiserganj in Bahraich district. The lawyer is also the BJP president for Awadh region.

Swami Prasad Maurya, 63

A former leader of Opposition and BSP general secretary, Maurya joined the BJP last year. He was a minister in the BJP-BSP governments (1997 and 2002) and BSP regime of 2007. He lost in 2007 but was nominated as an MLC and made a minister by Mayawati. He won Padrauna seat in a 2009 bypoll and later in the 2012 polls. This time, he won it as a BJP nominee.

Dara Singh Chauhan, 53

Chauhan started his political career with the BSP and later joined SP. He returned to the BSP and became Ghosi MP. In 2014, he contested against BJP from Ghosi and later joined the party. BJP made him president of its OBC Morcha. He belongs to Lonia-Chauhan, a backward caste concentrated in east UP’s Azamgarh and Varanasi divisions. He won from Madhuban in Mau this time.

S P Singh Baghel, 56

Baghel, elected MP from Jalesar in 1998 as an SP nominee, retained the seat in 1999 and 2004. He joined BSP in 2009 and was nominated to Rajya Sabha. He joined BJP before the 2014 LS polls and lost to SP’s Akshay Yadav — son of SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav — from Firozabad. The BJP made him the head of its OBC Morcha. A former college teacher, he belongs to Gaderiya backward caste. This time, he won from Tundla — an SC seat — as he is a member of Dhangar sub-caste.

Jai Pratap Singh, 63

Seven-time MLA from Bansi in Siddharthnagar, he was first elected MLA in 1989. A kshatriya, he belongs to the princely state of Bansi. In 2014, his wife Basundhara contested Lok Sabha polls from Domariyaganj on a Congress ticket. The BJP suspended him from the party, but revoked the suspension after elections.

Brajesh Pathak, 52

Pathak began his political career in Lucknow University as a student leader. He won his first election from Unnao in 2004 Lok Sabha polls on a BSP ticket. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2009. A key member of the BSP’s team of Brahmin leaders, he joined the BJP in August last year.

Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, 65,

Chaudhary, a Jat leader, joined BJP in 2014. He has won for the fourth time. Earlier, he won as a nominee of Lok Dal in 1985, Congress in 1996 and BSP in 2007. He was agriculture minister in the previous Mayawati government. He lost his seat in 2012.

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, 42

Gupta won as a BSP nominee in 2007 from the same seat and was a minister in Mayawati’s cabinet. He lost in 2012 and joined Congress. He joined the BJP in January.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, 50

First-time MLA from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur, he is the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which contested the polls in alliance with BJP. A member of the backward castes, Rajbhar began his politics with BSP but later began his own outfit.

