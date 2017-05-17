In yet another reshuffle, Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 67 IPS officers in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly said he intends to curb crime in the state. (Source: PTI photo/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly said he intends to curb crime in the state. (Source: PTI photo/File)

In another major reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath transferred 67 senior police officers on Wednesday. An official notification issued in Lucknow stated that an Additional Director General (ADG) level officer was among those transferred, reported PTI. The statement also added that ADG (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) S N Sawat has been made ADG of the Allahabad zone. SP to DIG ranks officers were transferred or freshly posted on Wednesday to various districts including Allahabad, Bareilly, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Baghpat, Lalitpur, Maharajganj and Etah.

Around 200 senior police officers have been transferred ever since the Adityanath government came to power in UP in March. While adding to his earlier statements on curbing crime, the chief minister said in the state Assembly on Tuesday that criminals would not “enjoy any political patronage and strict action would be taken against them.”

Wednesday’s reshuffle also comes at a time when the opposition has been attacking the state government alleging there has been a spurt in crime since March. As a part of another reshuffle on Friday, Additional DG-rank IPS officers were for the first time made in-charge of Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Bareilly and Lucknow zones. Meerut zone also covers Bulandshahr, where Hindu Yuva Vahini members were allegedly behind the murder of a Muslim man following a ‘love-jihad’ style elopement. UP CM had reportedly warned Yuva Vahini members “not to take law in their own hands”, reported PTI. Saharanpur, which has recently seen caste violence following clashes involving Dalits and Thakurs, was assigned a new DIG.

The move to assign ADG level officers instead of IG-rank officers was taken to ensure the use of their experience in these important zones, a home department spokesman told PTI.

