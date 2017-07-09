In Yerawada jail, convict ‘attacks, kills’ another after brawl

The murder has yet again highlighted the lapses in security at Yerawada Central Prison. Express File The murder has yet again highlighted the lapses in security at Yerawada Central Prison. Express File

A convict was allegedly attacked and killed by another convict in ‘B Yard’ of Yerawada Central Prison on Saturday morning. This is the second such case in Maharashtra within a fortnight, when a convict has been killed inside a prison. Police have identified the deceased as Sukhdev Meghraj Mehkarkar (42), a native of Ahmednagar district. He was convicted in a case of extortion and was serving a four-year term in Yerawada jail since the last seven months.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Suresh Dabhade (32), a resident of Goregaon, Mumbai. He is a convict in a murder case. Dabhade and Meharkar were lodged in the same barrack in Yerawada jail, said police. Primary investigation has revealed that eight days ago, Mehkarkar and Dabhade got embroiled in a brawl after a dispute over “water falling on them in the kitchen.”

It is suspected that following this dispute, Dabhade had been nursing a grudge. He allegedly attacked Mehkarkar with a stone at 10.45 am on Saturday, in room no. 5 in the second lane of ‘B barrack’ in Yerawada jail. The incident came to light when a prisoner, Pravin Pawar, saw Mehkarkar lying in a pool of blood and alerted jail officer Baban Toke, who was on patrolling duty. Toke rushed to the spot and called the doctors, who checked Mehkarkar and pronounced him dead. Later, a case of murder was registered against Dabhade at the Yerawada police station. Two jail inmates from the same barrack have told the investigators that they saw Dabhade attacking Mehkarkar, said police.

Additional Director General of Police (prisons) Bhushankumar Upadhyay said, “The incident was the fallout of a dispute between the two convicts. Prima-facie, we found that neither were associated with an organised crime syndicate. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged and internal inquiry initiated into this matter.”

Yerawada Jail Superintendent U T Pawar said, “The murder case will be probed by the Pune city police. An internal inquiry by the jail authorities is already underway to find out the circumstances in which the murder took place.”. On June 23, a murder convict, Manjula Shetye, died after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by six jail officials of the Byculla jail. The incident had triggered violent protests by jail inmates.

