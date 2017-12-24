In X-mas eve message, Amarinder Singh calls for an end to ‘growing culture of religious intolerance’

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called for an end to the ‘growing culture of religious intolerance’ being witnessed in several parts of the country.

The chief minister, in his Christmas eve greetings to the people of Punjab, especially Christians, said India’s secular fabric was its biggest strength and any attempt to disrupt communal harmony could not be condoned.

Describing Christmas as a pious and joyous occasion not just for Christians but for people of all faiths, he said the safety and security of the community, and in fact of all communities, was the responsibility of every individual and organisation that believed in the sanctity of the constitution of India.

“The ethos of unity in diversity, which is embedded in our constitutional framework, could not be allowed to be torn apart by vested elements, which were interested only in promoting their personal agenda,” he said.

Singh said an India which could not let all communities, castes and religions thrive in an environment of peace and equality would end up getting annihilated as a world power.

“Religious violence and intolerance will put the nation on the path to regression,” he warned, urging one and all to come together in a spirit of bonhomie and compassion to celebrate Christmas.

