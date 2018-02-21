In West Bengal village, woman raped, rods inserted in genitals

The incident happened in Dehaband area of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. (Picture for representational purpose) The incident happened in Dehaband area of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 28-year-old mentally challenged tribal woman is reported to be in a “critical but stable” condition after she was allegedly gangraped and rods were inserted into her genitals, in Dehaband area of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. Two people have been arrested in connection with the crime. Sources said the victim was admitted at Malda Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, where she is said to be in critical but stable condition.

The accused, Ram Prabesh Sharma and A Burman, were arrested on Monday, police said. While the time of the incident has not yet been confirmed, sources said it likely occurred late on Saturday. South Dinajpur SP Prasoon Banerjee told The Indian Express, “We have arrested two people who were involved in the case. They have been charged under Sections dealing with gangrape and assault.”

Sources said the accused, who assaulted the victim while she was on her way home from a local Shivratri fair, allegedly inserted an iron rod into her genitals. The victim was found lying and bleeding by local residents, who informed the police. The police initially took the victim to Raigunj hospital, from where she was transferred to Malda Medical College.

“Both the accused are between 40 and 45 years and were intoxicated. While Ram Prabesh stays in the same locality as the victim, the other man stays nearby. Investigation is still on,” said a police officer. The police are waiting for results of a medical examination, sources said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took some time after her administrative meeting in Malda and met the victim at the hospital on Tuesday. Sources said Banerjee asked about the victim’s health and instructed for the best of treatment.

