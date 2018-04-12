In West Bengal, polls polarise: Opposition says TMC muscling them out

In a politically polarised West Bengal days before the elections, what went uncontested was the fact that the TMC will win uncontested in Rashkhali. In a politically polarised West Bengal days before the elections, what went uncontested was the fact that the TMC will win uncontested in Rashkhali.

Outside Rashkhali gram panchayat office, in Bishnupur Assembly constituency of West Bengal’s Bankura district, supporters of opposition parties on Wednesday claimed that they were prevented from filing nominations for the panchayat polls, to be held next month. They accused workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party in power in West Bengal, of threatening against filing the papers — a claim the TMC dismisses.

“We are being harassed because we are their (TMC’s) biggest threat right now,” claimed Pankaj Sardar, 37, a BJP supporter and a first-time aspirant for panchayat polls. “If we were allowed to contest, we would have won all seats.”

CPI(M) supporter Madhumita Manna, 26, another first-timer, said even women and elderly were not spared when they were headed to the Alipore sub-divisional office (SDO) on April 7.

“At the block development office, TMC workers, with faces covered, stopped us. When we told them we had come to file nominations, they snatched our documents and tore them. They took away our Aadhaar and ATM cards. I was later given back my ATM card, but many others haven’t received theirs yet,” said Congress supporter Rafiq Sardar, 40.

Panchayat pradhan and CPI(M) supporter Kumar Kishore Mondal (49) said, “There cannot be worse days for Bengal. Never before have candidates, no matter which party they belonged to, been unable to file nominations in the state” The two-time pradhan, added, “The ruling party says they are winning uncontested because the Opposition has no candidate. That is a lie.”

Standing next to Mondal, Usman Ghazi, 70, the Rashkhali booth TMC in-charge, said, “This is very sad. We have always lived together in this village, peacefully — no matter what our political ideology. They (the Opposition) should have been allowed to file their nominations. But what can we village workers do? This is up to party leaders.”

Dismissing the allegations, Bishnupur TMC MLA Dilip Mondal said, “They (opposition party representatives) have come to the office to file nominations. How were their nominations filed if they couldn’t even come? What has happened is that for many of them (CPM members), it is like looking into a mirror. In the past, they committed all kinds of atrocities to ensure that they won… That is their fear now. But they need to come — we can’t pick them up from their homes for them to file their nominations.”

He added, “I have assured everyone that if they come, their nomination will be accepted.’’

But BJP supporter Sardar laughed off such “assurances”. “Every day TMC workers are coming to my home. Once, they even threatened to kidnap me,” Sardar said. “I left my village for my relatives’. The Chief Minister says she is fighting this election on the mandate of progress and development. If she is so confident, then why this fear?”

Neighbouring Bhanderia-Kastekumari gram panchayat, where the TMC won uncontested, incumbent panchayat sabhapati and CPI(M) supporter Shahida Sheikh said the story is the same across panchayats in the area.

About 15 km from Rashkhali, the BJP district headquarters has become a shelter for 13 families.

“These are families of the 13 candidates who were able to file their nomination in Thakurpur-Mahesthala block, under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. They are under pressure to withdraw — their homes have been ransacked, and their life under threat,” said BJP district chief Abhijeet Das. Among those who have taken refuge in the office is Dibakar Mondal, 28, who had an injury on his right thigh. He said he was shot at when he attempted to file his nomination.

Sangeeta Bor, a candidate from Bahirpura village, arrived on Tuesday with her husband and daughter. “Ever since filing my papers, TMC men had been coming to my place and threatening me. I will stay here till Sunday, the last day for withdrawing. Then we’ll see,” said Bor.

