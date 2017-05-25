In war-like zone, let our Army officers decide, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister arun Jaitley (File Photo) Finance Minister arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said Army officers should be allowed to take a decision on how to deal with a situation in a “war-like zone”, and “they don’t have to consult Members of Parliament” on what they should do in the given circumstances.

“Military solutions are to be provided by military officers, not through comments of politicians. How a situation is to be dealt with when you are in a war-like zone, we should allow our Army officers to take a decision. They don’t have to consult Members of Parliament as to what they should do under these circumstances,” Jaitley told reporters during the course of a briefing on a Cabinet meeting. He was responding to a query on the unrest in Kashmir and the view that a proper solution did not appear to be emerging.

His remarks came a day after Opposition parties in the Valley criticised the Army decision to award a commendation certificate to Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, who, on April 9, ordered troops to tie a Kashmiri man to a jeep bonnet as a shield against stone-pelters. On Tuesday, after the Army announced punitive fire assaults on Pakistani posts aiding infiltrators, Jaitley backed the action.

