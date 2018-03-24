In wake of Kupwara operation, security meet in north Kashmir

All the five militants, who were killed in the 48-hour long encounter in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, were foreigners and part of a group that had recently infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC), police said. All the five militants, who were killed in the 48-hour long encounter in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, were foreigners and part of a group that had recently infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC), police said.

A day after the operation in which five security personnel and five militants were killed at Halmathpora forests in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, a high-level security review meeting was held between top police and Army officials in north Kashmir’s Phorupeth area.

The meeting was chaired by Army’s top commander in Kashmir, commander of 15 Corps A K Bhatt, and Inspector General of Police S P Pani was present at the meeting with other senior Army and police officials.

“This was an important security review meeting in which top army and police officers apart from the field commanders from both the forces participated. The meeting’s aim was to review the security situation and to strengthen the synergy among all agencies engaged in counter-terror operations,’’ Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said recent operations have resulted in killing of large number of militants with minimum collateral damage. “North Kashmir, once the hub of foreign terrorists, has been turned around with a relatively stable security environment due to the joint efforts of the Security Forces and seamless cooperation and coordination among them,’’ Kalia said.

Corps Commander along with IGP Kashmir also undertook an aerial survey of the area before the meeting.

