In Vizag, cops foil beach protest for Andhra special status

YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (Express Archive Photo) YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. (Express Archive Photo)

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy staged a sit-in protest on the tarmac of the Vizag airport after being denied permission to enter the city to participate in a protest march to demand special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Police in Vizag also arrested several youths trying to take out a procession to R K Beach, a popular tourist spot, where the protest was supposed to be held. Jagan, who had said he would lead the protest march, was not even allowed to enter the arrival lounge after his flight from Hyderabad landed on Wednesday evening.

Actor Sampoornesh Babu, who also arrived at the R K Beach in Vizag, was also detained along with several youths belonging to the outfit ‘Andhra Yuvatha’. Actor K Pavan Kalyan had also thrown his weight behind the protest, with his supporters claiming that the special status issue was like the Jallikattu issue in Tamil Nadu. The police, meanwhile, arrested several protesters near YMCA as they tried to move towards R K Beach. Police barricaded and prevented entry to R K Beach in the afternoon, even stopping tourists from going there. Jagan was supposed to reach the beach and participate in the candlelight protest, but his attempt was foiled.

YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana was also detained from his house in Vizag for asking his supporters to march to the beach. Police had on Wednesday night issued prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons across the city. DGP N Sambasiva Rao said permission had not been given to anyone to hold the protest march as it would result in a law and order situation. After being stopped at the airport, Jagan questioned the security personnel for their actions. “You are not allowing us to go out, what is your intention now? What do you want us to do now? You are not even allowing us to go the arrival lounge…What are we supposed to do here?’’ Jagan asked them.

He accused the the TDP government of “using force and undemocratic means to suppress the peaceful protest” “We will fight for special category status for AP. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given up and betrayed the cause, but we will not,’’ Jagan said. Congress and Left party activists staged protests on the issue in Eluru, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur and other places across the state. In Anantapur, state Congress chief N Raghuveera Reddy led a silent protest after unfurling the national flag. There was tension at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada where hundreds of protesters gathered and were later dispersed by the police. In Tirupati, students of the S V University held a protest.