In viral video, Punjab minister threatens to suspend school principal over name on inauguration stone

Punjab Cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Source: YouTube screengrab) Punjab Cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Source: YouTube screengrab)

In a set of two videos that went viral on social media platforms on Friday, Cabinet minister in Captain Amarinder Singh government in Punjab Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was seen fuming at a school principal in Nabha for putting his name at third place in an inauguration stone in the school.

The incident happened on Thursday at Government Secondary School for Girls in Nabha where Dharamsot was invited as special guest. After someone points out that his name should have been at the top, a fuming Dharamsot threatens to suspend woman principal and wonders if she understood what chief guest means.

In the second video, while responding to media, Dharamsot takes a U-turn and disassociates from his remarks of threatening to suspend school principal.

At the outset of media interaction, Dharamsot scolds one of his associates as he (associate) tries to speak on the issue. Asking the media to repeat the question, he says he had accidentally come for the inauguration from community side. Told by mediapersons that he had been videographed when he threatened to suspend the Principal, Dharamsot says I have not said anything “on record”.

“What I am saying now before press is on record. Inside hundreds of things happen,” he says.

Intriguingly, the building project in the school costing over Rs 1 crore was funded by a Trust. In the first cabinet meeting after Amarinder took over as Chief Minister, the council of ministers had declared that CM, ministers and legislators will not lay any foundation stones nor they will do any inauguration.

