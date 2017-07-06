In view of Burhan Wani’s death anniversary, J-K Police orders blocking of social media sites

File Photo of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani (R), who was killed during an encounter at Kokarnag area of Anantnag District of South Kashmir on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo) File Photo of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani (R), who was killed during an encounter at Kokarnag area of Anantnag District of South Kashmir on Friday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday ordered blocking of all social media websites on lease line in Kashmir from 10 pm tonight. The blocking of sites is on the apprehension of misuse of internet services by anti-national elements causing deterioration in law and order situation, as reported by ANI.

The order will continue until further notice. It is being assumed that the blocking of social media sites is being done in view of the death anniversary of Hizbul militant commander Burhan Wani. Wani was killed in an encounter with the security forces on July 8, 2016.

Earlier, at least 21,000 additional central paramilitary forces were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for the security of Amarnath yatra ahead of Burhan Wani’s death anniversary. “We are well prepared to handle any situation in Kashmir. We have sent 214 companies of central forces to control any situation which may arise on July 8 and during Amarnath yatra,” Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told reporters, according to PTI.

These forces are in addition to the state police forces and those deployed for anti-militancy duties. Four districts of Jammu and Kashmir– Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag — have been on the boil since the killing of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016. Over 80 young men from these areas had taken to arms since the encounter, official sources from the state had said earlier.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd