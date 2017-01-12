In video message to PM Modi, CRPF jawan says we get no pension, quota like Army

A screenshot of the video. A screenshot of the video.

Even as the country debates the video of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav highlighting problems faced by personnel posted at the frontier, a CRPF jawan has now spoken up about the alleged discrimination faced by jawans of the paramilitary forces compared to those of the Indian Army. The CRPF constable, who identifies himself as Jeet Singh, is posted at the CRPF’s Internal Security Academy at Mount Abu, about 500 km from here.

The self recorded video shows the jawan talking (in Hindi) about the purported discrimination faced by personnel of the CRPF and other para military forces, cas compared to those employed with the Indian Army. The video, reportedly shot two months ago, does not have any complaints against officers of the CRPF, but only makes an appeal to the government, according to Singh.

“Friends, I am constable Jeet Singh, a CRPF Jawan and through you, I want to convey a message to honourable PM Narendra Modi. Us CRP folk, do all sorts of duties in this country…elections to the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, even those to small Gram Panchayat elections…besides, VIP security, Parliament, airports, mosques, temples, gurudwaras…there is no place where CRPF jawans don’t contribute,” Singh says in the video.

“Yet, the difference in facilities available to personnel of Indian Army compared to those available to CRPF and other paramilitary personnel, is so vast that you will be surprised. The most important thing I want to tell Modi ji…our country has so many govt schools and colleges…where you pay teachers about Rs. 50000-60,000…besides, they spend so many days home…celebrate festivals at home, while we toil away in jungles of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and in the hills of Jammu and Kashmir,” he says.

He goes on to talk about the lack of perks in the CRPF, compared to Indian Army, “(Yet), he (the CRPF jawan) does not get any welfare, no timely holidays. No one understands our pain, friends. Don’t we deserve it (similar facilities to army)? The Army (personnel) get pension, our pension has been stopped. Twenty years later, when we leave our job, what will we do? We don’t get ex-servicemen quota, no canteen, no medical facilities,” he says.

Singh clarifies he has nothing against the Army, but only wants similar facilities for CRPF jawans. “We don’t have a grudge against army, they should get all the facilities. But shouldn’t we too? Friends, if you agree with me, please share this message as much as possible,” he says at the end of the almost 3-minute video.

