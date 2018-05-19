In Valley, hope for peace up as PM Modi lands today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend two hours in Srinagar, where he will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend two hours in Srinagar, where he will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project.

Apart from J&K Police and the SPG, more than 25 CRPF companies have been moved to Srinagar from adjoining districts to secure the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. Modi is expected to spend two hours in Srinagar, where he will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project. I-G, Kashmir Zone, S P Pani told The Indian Express that “adequate” security arrangements have been made for the PM’s visit.

The separatist leadership in the Valley has called for a march to Lal Chowk to protest against Modi’s visit and also announced a shutdown on Saturday. Modi is expected to land in Srinagar by 12.30 pm, and will be received by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. He is expected to leave for Leh at around 2 pm. Sources said he will not hold any one-on-one meetings in Srinagar before he leaves for Leh.

Meanwhile, with the Centre announcing a ceasefire for Ramzan, mainstream parties in Kashmir are hopeful that Modi’s visit will see more steps towards peace. “We hope the peace process will continue,” senior PDP leader and minister Naeem Akhtar said. NC leader Nasir Aslam said, “Ceasefire is a welcome step but we hope this is followed by a sustained dialogue. We hope that he (Modi) announces something more concrete but nothing has come out so far.”

