In Valley, celebrations after Pakistan win

At several places in Kashmir, people came out in groups to celebrate Pakistan’s win over India in the Champions Trophy final. At some places, youths clashed with security personnel after throwing crackers into their camps.

In Srinagar, youths burst crackers, waved Pakistani flags and raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. At Fatehkadal and Sakidafar in Srinagar and in Anantnag, police and paramilitary personnel used teargas shells to disperse youths throwing firecrackers into their camps.

In Tral, a large number of men and women took to the streets after Pakistan’s win. Eyewitnesses said there were victory parades in most Tral villages. In the town, a huge gathering raised anti-India slogans.

In Shopian and Khudwani in Kulgam, militants are said to have fired in the air in celebration, though this could not be verified. Celebrations were also reported from Sopore, Baramulla and other parts of north Kashmir.

As a precaution, gates of the NIT-Srinagar campus were closed at 5 pm. Last year, out-of-town students at the institute had clashed with local students during an India-Pakistan match.

