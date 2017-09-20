In Uttarakhand, Amit Shah takes party feedback

BJP president Amit Shah in Dehradun on Tuesday. PTI BJP president Amit Shah in Dehradun on Tuesday. PTI

BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun Tuesday on a two-day visit to assess the Trivendra Rawat government’s six months of work, take suggestions from party leaders and galvanise party cadres for future polls. This was Shah’s first visit to Uttarakhand after the BJP’s thumping victory in March.

“In the first meeting with party functionaries and other BJP workers, a key question asked was why we lost 13 seats,” BJP MLA from Nainital Sanjeev Arya told The Indian Express. “Though we won 57 seats, he (Shah) made us realise that we did lack somewhere and needed to strengthen ourselves up to the booth level.”

Contrary to pre-election claims — that the government would run on “two engines”, BJP at the state and Centre — the meetings between Shah and state party leaders on Tuesday revealed that the state government was facing problems in accessing funds for central schemes. Also, many schemes were left incomplete after the state lost its special category status.

Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP MLA from Sitarganj, said, “We shared our grievances and suggestions during the meeting with him.” “Industries are suffering due to lack of infrastructure and incentives. I told him that 35 units of SIDCUL (State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd) have been closed in 15 years and my constituency has been directly hit… I am hopeful there will be results,” he said.

