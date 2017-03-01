In urban governance, Thiruvananthapuram tops, Delhi seventh

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as the top city in a ranking of major Indian cities on various urban governance indicators by the advocacy group Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy. The country’s political and financial capitals are much lower down in the rankings with Pune and Kolkata at spots two and three. Mumbai is in the fourth position, having dropped from second spot last year, while Delhi has moved up slightly to number seven from nine last year.

Overall Indian cities have registered low scores — between 2.1 and 4.4 — on 83 parameters based on the city-systems framework which looks at urban governance which gauges the quality of policies and institutions as an important element of quality of life and service delivery. In comparison, London and New York have scored 9.3 and 9.8, respectively.

The survey, released Tuesday, rates cities on four components of city systems — urban planning and design, urban capacities and resources, empowered and legitimate political representation, and transparency, accountability and participation. The study found that of the four, urban planning and design was the weakest across all Indian cities as none has implemented spatial development plans or checked its violations. The myopic urban planning can cost a country 3 per cent of its GDP, the survey said.