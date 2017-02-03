In UPA vs NDA fight, Vijay Mallya thinks he is the ‘football’

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Two days after a special CBI court issued a non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in a loan default case, the liquor baron expressed his shock and said the investigative agency and media are distorting facts to level allegations against him. In a series of tweets, Mallya said CBI does not understand business and economics. “Am shocked at CBI allegations. All false and misconceived to say the least. What do a bunch of elite Police know about business and Economics?” he wrote on Twitter.

Slamming CBI for its investigation against former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother, who were given clean chit by the special court yesterday, Mallya said that in spite of the agency’s attempt to harm them, the truth prevailed. “CBI made such a great drama accusing the Maran’s and putting them to great harm. What finally happened. Did truth prevail or CBI prevail?” he said.

Alleging that he is being used as a gimmick in a larger political game, Mallya said he is being exploited like a ‘football’ in the fight between the UPA and NDA coalitions. “Media happily being used as the pitch. I am the football. Two fiercely competitive teams NDA versus UPA playing. Unfortunately no Referees,” he said. The owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher airline also said that his emails to the media are being taken out of context. “CBI selectively releasing e-mails to media which are being taken out of context and distorted to make allegations against me and UPA regime,” he wrote on Twitter.

The CBI in its charge-sheet last week accused Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines of diverting Rs 263 crore from Rs 900 crore IDBI loan for “personal use.” The charge sheet has paved way for CBI to approach authorities in the UK for deportation of Mallya who is believed to be in London, according to sources.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd