In trouble abroad? Tweet your problem to Indian Missions: Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today asked people in distress abroad to send a tweet to the Indian Mission concerned and tag her so that she can “personally” monitor the grievance redressal. Swaraj tweeted, “Please tweet your problem to the concerned Indian Embassy/authority and endorse the same to @sushmaswaraj. This will save time in emergency.

“I monitor their response to your tweets personally. In case of emergency pl mention #SOS.”

Swaraj also shared a list of handles of Indian missions on her timeline.

Swaraj is known for her prompt response in reaching out to Indians in distress abroad and resolve their problems.

Recently, the External Affairs Ministry launched an initiative in collaboration with the micro-blogging site called “twitter seva”, under which twitter handles of 150 Indian missions were brought under a common platform to streamline the grievance redressal mechanism and ensure prompt help to people in difficulties.