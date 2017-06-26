In touch with India over Mansarovar pilgrimage issue: China

China said today that it was in touch with India over continuing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La pass in Sikkim, days after refusing entry to pilgrims citing damage to roads in Tibet due to landslides and rains. “According to my information the two governments are in touch over this issue,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Suhang told reporters.

The Chinese statement came days after China denied entry to the first batch of nearly 50 Indian pilgrims who were scheduled to travel to Kailash Mansarovar through the Nathu La pass. The pilgrims were stopped by Chinese officials at the Sino-India border. They were scheduled to cross over to the Chinese side on June 19 but failed to do so due to inclement weather and had to wait at the base camp.

On June 23, China denied entry to them due to damage to roads. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay has said some difficulties were being experienced in the movement of pilgrims through the Nathu La pass and India was taking up the matter with China.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App