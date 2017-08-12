In three-day camp, National Humans Rights Commission takes up 254 cases, recommends over Rs 2-crore relief

Talking to reporters on Friday, S C Sinha, an NHRC member, said that 171 cases were taken up by four different benches. The benches were headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Justice D Murugesan, S C Sinha and Jyotika Kalra. The camp began on August 9. Talking to reporters on Friday, S C Sinha, an NHRC member, said that 171 cases were taken up by four different benches. The benches were headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Justice D Murugesan, S C Sinha and Jyotika Kalra. The camp began on August 9.

The National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC), during its three-day camp in Lucknow, took up 254 cases out of which 42 were closed upon consideration of reports. In six cases, notices were issued to the state government and monetary relief of over Rs 2 crore was recommended in others.

Talking to reporters on Friday, S C Sinha, an NHRC member, said that 171 cases were taken up by four different benches. The benches were headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Justice D Murugesan, S C Sinha and Jyotika Kalra. The camp began on August 9.

“In six cases, the commission issued notices to the state government under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, particularly on delay in registration of FIRs,” Sinha said.

“On the second day (August 10), 16 important cases were taken up in the sitting of full commission. The cases included matters related to missing children, deaths in jail or during encounters, and denial of treatment to mentally-ill patients from Uttarakhand in UP mental hospitals,” he said, adding that the state has agreed with all the decisions and recommendations of the commission.

“The state has also agreed to provide compensation of around Rs 2 crore 45 lakh in different cases as recommended by the commission. Within the next 2 weeks, the compensation will be distributed,” Sinha added.

On the final day of the sitting on Friday, the commission met several NGOs, raising the issues of human rights violations. Issues of disabled women, children and mentally-sick people residing along roadside, denial of admission to children on the ground of disability, victims of human trafficking being sent to jails and not to their homes, absence of psychiatrists and psychologists in hospitals and deaths in sewages, were raised.

Later, the commission held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), District Magistrates (DMs) of different districts, senior civil, police and jail officers to discuss the issues raised by the NGOs.

“The issue of arsenic in drinking water in the state was also raised and the state promised to look into the matter. The DGP also assured us to consider the issue of non-registration of FIRs in women-related crimes,” Jyotika Kalra, a member of the commission, said.

Some of the other important cases heard included deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis, speedy disposal of and compensation in cases of electrocution deaths and denial of basic amenities in certain blocks in Chandauli inhabited by STs and SCs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App