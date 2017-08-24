In the raids: Cross-border traders, lawyers and Watali’s brother-in-law, driver

A NIA team sets out on a raid in Srinagar in July, when they carried out searches at a number of places in Kashmir and Delhi. Shuaib Masoodi A NIA team sets out on a raid in Srinagar in July, when they carried out searches at a number of places in Kashmir and Delhi. Shuaib Masoodi

Among those whose premises have been raided are businessmen and lawyers with alleged links to separatists

Mohammed Shafi Reshi

A lawyer, his premises were raided by NIA last week. NIA says Reshi is the chairman of Democratic Political Movement in Jammu & Kashmir and close to Hurriyat; it is widely said that these connections helped Reshi’s nephew Yashir Reshi get elected as an MLC. Reshi is said to have contacts within the PDP, too. NIA claims to have seized documents relating to a complaint against Geelani regarding seizure of foreign currency.

Raja Zahoor Khan

A well known businessman, Khan owns several companies, including Raja Fruit Traders and Khan Impex, with his ancestral fruit business based in Srinagar. He was one of the traders involved in cross-LoC trade and NIA believes he helped route funds to separatists. A laptop, mobile handsets and pen drives, besides cash and gold jewellery, were reportedly seized from him during the raids.

Basheer Ahmad Bhat

He is accused of receiving funds from conduits for separatists, including Raja Zahoor Khan, and transferring these using his own channels. Bhat, according to investigators, is associated with JKLF of Yasin Malik. Bank account details in his name and those of his family members have reportedly been seized by the agency.

Tareeq Ahmed Khan

A former president of LoC Traders’ Association, Khan is suspected to have played a role in routing funds to separatists using those trade routes. The agency claims to have seized letterheads of four companies, and a handwritten speech in Urdu on militancy in Kashmir.

Farookh Baggu

A resident of Bemina in Srinagar, Baggu is closely associated with the top leadership of Hurriyat. He runs several business entities and is alleged to have laundered money. He took part in cross-LoC trade and officials say some of his business transactions are unexplained, raising their suspicions.

Javed Ahmed Baba

A former militant, Baba today drives an auto-rickshaw for a living. He has been associated with Hurriyat Conference since 2014 and his job is apparently to attend protests and seminars, and collect funds. Before Hurriyat, Baba was associated with an outfit called Muslim Janbaaz Force.

Mohd Sultan

An alleged hawala dealer from Srinagar, Sultan is accused of helping separatist leaders in accessing funds. He is also suspected to have helped separatist leaders in investing these funds in properties. NIA claims to have seized cash, gold jewellery, and a ledger relating to financial transactions besides a laptop and a pen drive.

Nazir Ahmed Mir

A resident of Karan Nagar in Srinagar, Mir is alleged to have invested the money raised by Bitta Karate (one of those arrested) using his gas agency. NIA officials say they suspect that Bitta is a partner with Mir in many of his ventures including real estate and that the two have invested in properties near Sohna in Gurgaon.

Abdul Rahim Wani

A lawyer based in Srinagar, he is a brother-in-law of arrested businessman Zahoor Watali. His premises were raided by NIA on August 16; the agency suspected him of possessing documents pertaining to Watali’s financial transactions and alleged distribution of money to separatists.

Ghulam Mohd aka Gulla

Zahoor Watali’s driver. NIA claims to have seized fake notes worth Rs 81,000 in face value — in Rs 50s, 500s and 2000s — along with bank documents and a personal diary allegedly containing containing contacts and transaction details of Watali.

Farooq Wani

Owner of Wani Spices, Wani is another trader who is suspected to have helped route funds to separatists.

