In the Cabinet : 15 holidays cut, anti-land mafia task force to be set up

The UP government on Tuesday cancelled 15 public holidays that marked the birth and death anniversaries of personalities.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet meeting, comes 10 days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had declared his intention to do so. A majority if these now-cancelled holidays were announced by the previous Samajwadi Party regime.

Government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said the government noticed that there was a shortfall in working days.

The CM had earlier mentioned how schools now worked for only 120 days a year. He had suggested that government schools and offices should instead organise special programmes instead on the life and contribution of these personalities.

In yet another significant decision, the cabinet decided to constitute anti-land mafia task forces across the state to deal with public land encroachment.

Sharma said that the Supreme Court had earlier deemed any public property that was converted into religious place as illegal. “Now onwards, public places would not be allowed to be grabbed in the name of religion,” he said.

The task forces will be instituted at state, division headquarters, district and tehsil levels. While the Chief Secretary will head the task force at state level, divisional commissioners at division headquarters, district magistrate at district level and sub-district magistrates (SDM) at tehsil level.

Sharma said that encroachers would be identified within two months. “The government will make a list of those who have occupied government land with help of state and district administration. Now onwards, government will fix the accountability of district level officers and will ask them what action they so far have taken for vacating the illegal possession on government land,” added Sharma.

He said that illegal possession made on ponds and lands meant for cattle will also be covered under the decision.

The government will also act against those who may have grabbed private land.

“Action would be taken against the police station in-charge concerned if he did not take action on the complaints of illegal possession on private land. The government will receive complaints of illegal possession online too. Since this government took charge, illegal occupants have started vacating the private properties,” he said.

Sharma said that a special one-week session of UP Assembly will be summoned from May 15 to pass GST-related bills.

The cabinet also paid tribute to CRPF personnel killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma on Monday. The government announced financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to families of each of two CRPF men from UP who were killed in the incident.

