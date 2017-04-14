Telangana: CM announced Rs 4,000 per acre for farmers to buy fertilisers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced a bonanza for the state’s farmers, declaring financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre every year to the farmers to buy fertilisers. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of farmers before the Kharif season in the last week of May, from the next financial year.

“There are about 55 lakh farmers in the state who are using 25 lakh tonnes of fertiliser… This programme will be implemented with total transparency. For this, farmers should form associations at the village level. These farmers associations should monitor all issues related to farmers and agriculture, “ Rao said.

