In Tawang, reincarnation talks on Dalai Lama table

The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, finally reached Tawang Friday and received a warm traditional welcome amid all manner of warnings and displeasure expressed by China. The Dalai Lama’s visit to the Tawang monastery has sparked speculation that he would discuss his reincarnation with the high lamas of various Buddhist monasteries across the world.

A large number of senior lamas have reached the Tawang monastery where they shall hold closed-door meetings on various issues with the Dalai Lama.

A senior lama at Tawang monastery said, “His Holiness shall be holding closed-door meetings with the senior lamas and abbots of various monasteries. These highly respected lamas have reached Tawang last week from various places. The issue of reincarnation shall also be discussed, besides various other religious issues.”

The 81-year-old Dalai Lama had earlier said he shall disclose his reincarnation when he turns 90. In 2011, he had raised questions on his reincarnation.

In Tibetan Buddhism, it is believed that the Dalai Lama after death is reincarnated as a child, who is chosen the successor.

In an official statement released by his office in 2011, the leader of Tibetan Buddhism had said: “When I am about 90,I will consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions,the Tibetan public and other concerned people who follow Tibetan Buddhism and re-evaluate whether the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue. On that basis,we will take a decision.”

China has always held that the next Dalai Lama should be selected with Beijing’s nod, which the current Dalai Lama is against.

Escorted by the Arunachal Pradesh CM, the Dalai Lama reached Tawang around 3 pm after a seven-hour road journey from Dirang to Tawang. He shall be in Tawang till April 10 and leave for Manali on April 11.

