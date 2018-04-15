Arun Jaitley takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Union Minister Arun Jaitley takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha on Sunday. (Express Photo) Union Minister Arun Jaitley takes oath as member of Rajya Sabha on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member for a new six-year term. He was re-elected to the House from Uttar Pradesh on April 3. Jaitley was unable to take oath during the recently-concluded budget session of Parliament due to his ill health. He was administered oath by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu this morning at the latter’s Chambers in Parliament in New Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP’s Ananth Kumar and several other senior leaders.

Following his re-election to the Upper House, Jaitley was appointed Leader of the Rajya Sabha.

Administering the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the re-elected Member of Rajya Sabha and the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Arun Jaitley ji, in my Chamber in Parliament today. @arunjaitley pic.twitter.com/ZNaD82Y3s8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 15, 2018

Earlier this month, the senior BJP leader underwent dialysis at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. He was discharged last week. Sources told The Indian Express that Jaitley is still under observation and may undergo renal transplant soon. He has been executing his official business from his residence.

Took oath of office as Rajya Sabha Member representing Uttar Pradesh, April 15, 2018 pic.twitter.com/lpwihrRlYd — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 15, 2018

Jaitley had tweeted earlier this month, “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.”

He underwent heart surgery several years ago.

