In show of support, other dissenting MLAs see ‘vendetta’

BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal (Express photo) BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal (Express photo)

A day after Sonepat police registered a case of cheating against brothers and nephew of BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal, several dissenting MLAs of the party gathered at Gurgaon expressing solidarity with him.

Terming it a “political vendetta”, the MLAs said that such actions are not a good sign for democracy and the party leadership should give a hearing to what they have to say about the functioning of the government.

A total of 16 dissenting MLAs of the BJP have over the past few months been raising the issue that they are not being accorded due respect in the party and development work is not taking place in the area. Aggarwal had also objected to the visit of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Gurgaon on Saturday without intimating him. Among the MLAs who held a meeting at Gurgaon today were Rewari MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav, Kosli MLA Bikram Singh Thekedar and Mullana MLA Santosh Sarwan.

Talking to The Indian Express, Randhir Singh Kapriwas said, “We had gathered at Gurgaon to express solidarity with Umesh Aggarwal as his brothers were booked. The issue dates back to 2011. That time Congress government was in power. If there was merit in the case, they would not have let the case e. The complainant has said that his brothers tried to commit fraud. All this points towards vendetta.”

Kapriwas further says that this is not good for democracy. “If a person is raising issues in a democratic manner, he should be given a hearing. The party leadership should understand the pain of the MLAs and call the leaders who have issues to discuss.

The party should listen to the group of sudharak vidhayaks.” Aggarwal has over the past few days said that while people of the state were expressing transparency from the BJP government, this was not the case. He has also alleged that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was in the grip of bureaucrats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now