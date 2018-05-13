In shadow of Kathua rape-murder, a killing threatens a village’s peace

Pervez with wife Mumtaz at a hospital in Jammu for treatment. (Express Photo by Arun Sharma) Pervez with wife Mumtaz at a hospital in Jammu for treatment. (Express Photo by Arun Sharma)

The faultlines left by the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua are being felt in a killing in the district 70 km away, that was earlier blamed on a falling-out between two friends over Rs 500. The family of Liaquat Mir, 22, has accused police and administration of being biased towards the accused, Abhishek Sharma, and his brother-in-law Honey Khajuria.

The murder happened in Dher Pinter village near Billawar town on May 1. The village has a population of around 1,500, equally split between Hindus and Muslims. The three accused, including Abhishek, Khajuria, and one Pankaj, are under arrest. The police case is that Abhishek was trying to attack a former friend, Abid Ali, and that Liaquat was stabbed by mistake when he tried to intervene.

SHO, Billawar Police Station, Amit Sangra, says that Abhishek of Mahanpur Kathua and Abid of Doda, both students of a para-medical college, had some dispute. “Abhishek brought the two men to settle scores, but Liaquat intervened, and was stabbed him.”

However, Liaquat’s family members see a conspiracy behind the murder, citing an incident from over five months ago, on November 27, when two shops owned by his family and their house were burnt. While Liaquat’s father Muneer Mir, a government school teacher, and mother Kalsum Begum are in shock and unable to talk, a relative says, “There is a link between the two incidents.”

Police, however, say the fire in the shops was caused by a short-circuit. Liaquat’s family members also claim that on the day of the attack, the accused attacked his elder sister, Nishat Kousar, 27, cousin Pervez Ahmed Mir, 34, and his wife Mumtaz, 27, as well. While Mumtaz has multiple fractures, Nishat sustained several injuries.

Later, the accused were the first to reach the police station to lodge a complaint claiming assault by Liaquat and others, though police did not register the same.

Liaquat’s relatives believe police would have gone with this version had he not died, and had they not presented police with CCTV footage of the crime. They say that police registered a case only on May 1 afternoon, and met them only on May 2 in Jammu, after Liaquat had succumbed to his injuries. Soon after, they made the arrests.

Liaquat’s cousin Pervez, who was present when he was stabbed, says that when Nishat went to the police station, Abhishek and the others were already there and they told police that Liaquat had got injured with his own knife, that he was carrying in his pocket.

SHO Sangra denies this, saying which accused would come to a police station on his own after committing a crime.

“It would be premature to say whether the murder was over a money dispute or some girl,” adds Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil.

Since the episode, police have deployed personnel at the house of Khajuria, an employee in the state’s Health Department. SHO Sangra says this has been done to prevent a communal flare-up.

Abid’s father is a constable posted in Ramban district. Since the incident, he has gone back to his parents’ home in Doda.

On May 1, says Pervez, Abid was present at his eatery, and when the accused landed up there, he called up Billawar Police Station twice, seeking help. He was reportedly told by police to send Abid to them instead. Pervez says later some personnel came and drove away with Abid . According to him, police, however, dropped Abid back at the eatery. Less than a minute later, Pervez says, the accused reappeared, and attacked them.

SHO Sangra denies “abandoning” Abid. “He asked us to go, saying he would visit the police station later.”

Khajuria’s uncle Rajinder Sharma says they have “sympathy” for Liaquat’s family. “It was a matter between two college students, and if we had even the slightest inkling, we would have intervened… Both sides are suffering,” he says. “While they have lost a young son, our children are behind bars.”

Like the other Muslim families of Dher Pinter, Liaquat’s too came here from Lohai Malhar, in search of better education for their children. Mohammad Rafi, the president of Billawar’s Muslim Islahi Committee, says Hindus and Muslims here live in “harmony”.

Kuldeep Khajuria, a retired Forest Department employee, talks of the time when the two communities had helped each other during the 2008 Amarnath land agitation. Mohammad Rafiq, who is standing nearby, says former Dher Phinter sarpanch Sham Lal Sapolia had got injured trying to prevent Hindu processionists from pelting stones on a mosque in the area. “Hindus of the village also stopped Amarnath Sangarsh Samiti leaders from holding rallies in the area,” he adds.

