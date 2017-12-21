In shadow of Doklam tension: SSB raising strength on Bhutan border, plans new outposts

SSB Director General Rajni Kant Mishra Wednesday said, “We are raising a battalion at Yuksum in Sikkim, which will be deployed on the border. (Photo for representation purpose) SSB Director General Rajni Kant Mishra Wednesday said, “We are raising a battalion at Yuksum in Sikkim, which will be deployed on the border. (Photo for representation purpose)

IN THE backdrop of rising tension on the Doklam plateau, with Chinese soldiers having pitched tents in the harsh winter, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is increasing its strength on the India-Bhutan border in east Sikkim.

SSB Director General Rajni Kant Mishra Wednesday said, “We are raising a battalion at Yuksum in Sikkim, which will be deployed on the border. More BOPs (border outposts) are coming up on the eastern Sikkim border.”

Mishra clarified that the force has nothing to do with the Doklam issue as it is not part of his area of operation and is being engaged by the armed forces. He also said that increasing the strength on the Bhutan border is an old plan now being

“We have a plan for 734 BOPs on the entire Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border. At present, we have 635. Some of the new BOPs will come up in Sikkim,” he said.

The Doklam issue has been festering for months now. Even after the government recently announced that the standoff, which began in July this year, had broken off and the forces receded, both the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA are holding positions at a distance from the original confrontation site on Doklam plateau.

Addressing the media on the SSB’s 54th Raising Day, Mishra said the force is keeping a vigil on the border in the backdrop of political developments in Nepal.

“Although there is no direct impact (of a Left coalition led by K P Oli sweeping the elections in Nepal) on border crimes, we are keeping a watch. Any development across the border affects the border population, but as of now it is too early to say anything about border crimes,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App