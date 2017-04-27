In Sensitive Malda: Muslim neighbours help cremate Hindu labourer

Villagers carry Rajak’s body in Malda on Tuesday. Express Villagers carry Rajak’s body in Malda on Tuesday. Express

Muslims in a communally-sensitive pocket of Malda in West Bengal on Tuesday cremated their Hindu neighbour, helping with money and pall bearers as there was no young male in the deceased liver cancer patient’s family to carry the body.

At Sheikhpura in Manikchak, the body of 35-year-old Biswajit Rajak, a day labourer who was suffering from liver cancer for over a year, was taken to the shores of the Ganga by Haji Malkasuddin, Haji Malek, Sheikh Kaisul and Abul Kalam Azad.

“All my Muslim brothers came forward and they were the ones who took the body to the Ganga,” said Sarita, Biswajit’s wife who has three children to raise. “People from Hindu community also joined in. I have lost my husband and my father-in-law is very ill. I have always felt the warmth of the Muslim community here. They have stood by us not as Muslims, but as humans. It’s because of them that my husband’s soul will rest in peace,” she said.

Villagers said several neighbours helped during the treatment of Biswajit, whose family was among a handful of

Hindus in the Muslim-dominated village of 7,000. They also pooled in money for funeral after Biswajit died Monday night.

“The family had no male member and no money for the cremation,” panchayat member Md. Yasin said.

“It was heartening to see people choosing peace and human life over religion. The Muslims are… sad about losing their neighbour. The family of the deceased is poor. Money was contributed by all of us, including the Muslims, to complete the rituals,” Malda zilla parishad sahakari sabhadipati Gour Chandra Mondal said.

“The local maulvi too joined the procession. The Muslims collected money to make all necessary arrangements. All customs were followed and after the body was burnt, the ashes were immersed in the river,” Mondal said.

A Sheikhpura resident said the procession grew in size as it moved towards the bank of Ganga, reaching 200. “I have heard about clashes over Muharram and Ram Navami processions. But yesterday I saw so many Muslims coming forward to offer a helping hand for Rajak’s last rites,” he said.

“No religion can be above a human life. We have lost our dear neighbour. We want him to rest in peace. Those who make a big hue and cry over religion definitely have other motives,” another resident said.

Manikchak is about 40 km from Kaliachak, where in January 2016 a predominantly Muslim mob had attacked police and indulged in arson after coming to know of communally inflammatory statements by a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.

