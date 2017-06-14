In second suicide by an officer from same police station in Telangana, sub-inspector shoots self

This is the second such incident at the same police station as another sub-inspector had ended his life by shooting himself in August, last year. (Representational Image) This is the second such incident at the same police station as another sub-inspector had ended his life by shooting himself in August, last year. (Representational Image)

A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide today by shooting himself with his service weapon in Siddipet district of Telangana, the police said.

This is the second such incident at the same police station as another sub-inspector had ended his life by shooting himself in August, last year.

P Prabhakar Reddy (32), an SI at the Kuknoorpally police station, was found lying dead on a chair at his house in the government quarters. The police suspect that he killed himself between 12.45 pm and 1 pm.

“Prabhakar was found dead with bullet injuries in his head. He was a 2012-batch SI and had taken over as the Kuknoorpally SI after his predecessor V Ramakrishna Reddy (45) shot himself with his service revolver,” said a police source.

It was not clear what drove Prabhakar to take the extreme step, the source said, adding that the body was sent for a post-mortem.

Siddipet Police Commissioner V Shiva Kumar and other senior police officers have rushed to the spot.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“An inquiry has been ordered…senior police officers are investigating the incident…they are looking at all the possible aspects,” Sharma told PTI.

In August 2016, the then Kukunoorpally SI, V Ramakrishna Reddy, had committed suicide over alleged harassment by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sridhar Goud and other officers.

In a purported suicide note, Reddy had held Goud and others responsible for his death.

In another incident in Siddipet district, Dubbaka’s police sub-inspector G Chittibabu shot dead his wife before killing himself with the same service weapon in March.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App