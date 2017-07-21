In second attempt, Rajeev Chandrasekhar to introduce resolution in Parliament to declare Pakistan a terror state

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to introduce resolution declaring Pakistan as a terror state next week. (Express Photo/ Amit Mehra) Independent Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to introduce resolution declaring Pakistan as a terror state next week. (Express Photo/ Amit Mehra)

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar is seeking support to move a resolution in the Upper House to declare Pakistan a terror state. In a letter, Chandrasekhar urged parliamentarians to “set differences aside” and resolve not let the neighbouring state be a “source of terror and violence to India’s democracy”. He is expected to introduce the resolution on July 28.

In his letter, Chandrasekhar stated: “We remain the biggest victims of Pakistan’s nefarious terror activities, yet we have always looked onto other nations to declare them a terror state, there is this dichotomy where we continue business as usual with Pakistan, and not call them a terror state. And so, these dastardly attacks continue because we have shown repeatedly that despite the gravest provocation, we do not respond.”

During the Winter Session of Parliament last year, Chandrasekhar introduced a Private Members’ Bill — The Declaration of Countries as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill, 2016 — but withdrew it after being assured that no legislation was required and that the government has adequate executive powers. He had also brought in a similar resolution against Pakistan which did not make it through the Ballot system of Parliament. This is his second attempt to pass the resolution.

In light of the recent terror attack on Amarnath yatris, Chandrasekhar said: “Most of us have condemned the Amarnath Yatra attack and expressed our condolences, but I feel now, we must move on from mere expressions and take decisive steps to safeguard the lives of our people and the sovereignty of our nation.”

“I am sure it pains and frustrates you just as it does me and millions of our countrymen – that it has been over two decades since – 23 years to be precise – and we have not said a word. We have not come together in the Parliament as representatives of the people of India to take a stand on this rogue neighbour who continues with its dogged doctrine of ‘bleeding India through a thousand cuts’. It is obvious that Indians expect their MPs and Parliament to do more than just condemn Pakistan.”

