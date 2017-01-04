In season of polls and promises, Punjab waits for dos and don’ts

Amarinder at a function in Patna Tuesday to commemorate Guru Gobind Singh’s anniversary Amarinder at a function in Patna Tuesday to commemorate Guru Gobind Singh’s anniversary

Poll-bound Punjab will be one state to watch following the Supreme Court ruling that votes cannot be sought in the name of religion, caste or creed. State poll authorities are set to issue instructions on what parties may or may not do, while parties have defended various statements and moves that they have already made.

At an event in Delhi on December 18 , Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (SAD) announced the SAD-BJP government, if re-elected, would take Sikhs on a free pilgrimage to Sikh shrines in Pakistan Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib.

A week later, at an event in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh promised punishment of those responsible for desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal had made the same promise at a rally near Barnala in November. Days later, he promised to appoint a Dalit as Punjab deputy chief minister in an AAP government.

“The matter came up for discussion during our meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner on poll preparedness today,” Punjab chief electoral officer V K Singh told The Indian Express Tuesday. “Once the judgment is uploaded on the website, the state election commission will go through it and issue a set of instructions to political parties.”

From SAD, senior legislator Virsa Singh Valtoha defended Badal’s announcement. “The government is already taking pilgrims to shrines in Punjab and other parts of India. It is not limited to Sikhs alone, the government is also taking Hindus and Muslims to their places of worship,” he said. “So, pilgrimage to Sikh shrines in Pakistan should not be seen as an announcement to seek votes.”

Jarnail Singh, joint in-charge of AAP affairs in Punjab, sees nothing political in Kejriwal’s promise. “… As far as Dalits are concerned, there are special provisions for their uplift. So, promising to make a Dalit the deputy CM cannot be seen as an announcement to seek votes,” he said.

“To seek votes in the name of religion or caste is not good. AAP has always taken caste and religion from a perspective to improve bonhomie,” said Sanjay Singh, AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge.

For the Congress, senior legislator Sunil Jakhar said, “If elected, the Congress will not punish the accused in Guru Granth Sahib cases alone. We are also committed to punishing those behind desecration of the holy Quran, those accused of desecrating the holy Gita, those responsible for cow slaughter.”

Ashutosh Kumar, professor of Political Science at Panjab University, said promises such as the free pilgrimage to Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib are set to come under the scanner following the Supreme Court ruling. “Now, politicians will have to exercise restraint,” Kumar said.

“Politicians are likely to say things in coded language now. For example, the SAD-BJP government in Punjab has been on a spree of erecting memorials,” Kumar added, describing that as part of “coded language”.