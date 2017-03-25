In SC, govt seeks NDTV ‘apology’ or ‘regret’ over Pathankot telecast

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 31 and asked Salve to revert after consulting his client over the government’s demand of an apology or an explicit regret. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 31 and asked Salve to revert after consulting his client over the government’s demand of an apology or an explicit regret.

The Central government Friday sought in the Supreme Court an “apology” or a “regret” from Hindi TV channel NDTV India for allegedly violating the telecast norms during the Pathankot terror attack last year. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had in November issued a daylong blackout order against the NDTV for allegedly leaking sensitive information during the telecast of the anti-terror operation by the Army. This ban was put in abeyance.

Arguing for the government, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan that the news channel must apologise for breaching regulations regarding coverage of terrorist attack operations. “The minimum they must do is to express regret over the unfortunate incident that has led to this order,” said the AG.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for NDTV India, responded that the channel had always carried out its functions in accordance with the telecast norms and that it was ready to furnish a letter clarifying that it carries out responsible journalism with utmost professionalism.

He said that the channel is ready to state that the reportage consistently takes care of issues of confidentiality and the Centre should call a meeting to clarify and lay down clear guidelines.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 31 and asked Salve to revert after consulting his client over the government’s demand of an apology or an explicit regret.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now