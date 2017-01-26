In Republic Day address, CM Arvind Kejriwal skips Centre, talks education, health

CM at Chhatrasal stadium Wednesday. Source: Abhinav Saha CM at Chhatrasal stadium Wednesday. Source: Abhinav Saha

IN A marked departure from his earlier speeches, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Republic Day address on Wednesday refrained from criticising the Centre and concentrated on showcasing the contributions of the AAP government in education and health sectors.

“If the whole country decides that we will concentrate on these two fields (education and health), India will progress rapidly… Education and health are the responsibilities of every government. We have taken the first step in Delhi. There is a lot more to be done but with the support of the people of Delhi, we will succeed in our mission,” he said.

He added, “We doubled the budget for education. We increased the health budget by one-and-a-half times. The kind of revolution Delhi has seen in health and education sectors in two years… I am satisfied that most work done by the Delhi government is in the fields of education and health.”

Even as the AAP gears up for Assembly polls in Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal, in his speech, recalled the party’s landslide victory in Delhi in 2015, and said, “Earlier, only established parties contested elections… a common man was afraid to contest. Two years ago, Delhi did something unprecedented… They voted honestly and sent the aam aadmi and the aam aurat to the Legislative Assembly.”

Kejriwal Wednesday also listed out the work done by his government in schools, saying, “In the days to come, government schools in Delhi will set an example for the whole world.”

On healthcare, he said that the AAP government’s mohalla clinics were being talked about in the world and soon Delhi will have 1,000 such clinics.

“There will be 122 polyclinics as well with eight kinds of specialists, including an orthopedician, a gynecologist and a pediatrician,” he said.

Last year, he had touched on issues such as the restrictions of fundamental rights, ‘murder’ of the Constitution and the ‘fight’ for justice and women’s security.

He had attacked the central government for imposing President’s rule in Arunachal Pradesh, and over the death of Dalit student Rohith Vemula. “The Centre should behave like Ram, who took care of his younger brothers, instead of ordering CBI (raids) and imposing President’s Rule,” he had said.

‘Death threat’

The Delhi government, meanwhile, approached Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Verma after Kejriwal received death threats on his official e-mail. Verma directed the Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell to investigate. Ravindra Singh Yadav, JCP (Crime Branch), said, “We are verifying the information. No case has been registered so far.”