In rare move, Gujarat govt transfers IAS officer twice in two days

In a rare move, the Gujarat government has issued transfer orders twice in two days for IAS officer Dilip Kumar Rana, who was collector of the flood-ravaged Banaskantha district. On Sunday, Rana was transferred to Gir-Somnath as district collector, but the order was cancelled on Monday and he was reappointed as commissioner, Tribal Development, in Gandhinagar.

Rana, who had spearheaded the Rs-1,500 crore flood-relief work as district collector of Banaskantha in north Gujarat, was transferred to Gir-Somnath in Saurashtra through a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government on Sunday. With Rana at the helm, the state government had disbursed flood-relief to one-third of 33 lakh population of the district, including three lakh farmers. The state government, while partially modifying the earlier notification on Monday, stated that “the appointment of Shri Rana Dilip Kumar, IAS (RR:GUJ:2007) as collector, Gir-Somnath, Veraval should be treated to have been cancelled ab-intio (sic).” He has now been appointed as commissioner of Tribal Development, Gandhinagar.

R J Makadia who held this post earlier will replace Rana as collector of Banaskantha. When contacted Rana said, “It is within the powers of the state administration to make such changes.” L Chuaungo, principal secretary, Personnel, GAD, could not be reached for comment on the modification of Rana’s transfer.

The other IAS officers transferred on Monday included Ajay Prakash, district development officer, Junagadh. Prakash has now been appointed as collector of Gir-Somnath, Veraval. On Sunday, Ajay Kumar, who held this post, was appointed as special commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad.

Kumar replaces Arti Kanwar, one of the leading officials to have implemented GST in Gujarat. Kanwar has been appointed as resident commissioner to the Government of Gujarat, New Delhi.

