In Rajya Sabha, uproar over Arun Jaitley remarks

THE RAJYA Sabha saw multiple adjournments on Wednesday amid heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches and slogan-shouting over Leader of the House Arun Jaitley’s remarks that adjournment notices were being “grossly abused” for publicity.

Trouble began after Congress member Anand Sharma, who had given a notice for suspension of business under Rule 267, accused the government of trying to undermine the stature of Mahatma Gandhi and ignoring Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Congress had on Tuesday criticised President Ram Nath Kovind for “equating” Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya with Mahatma Gandhi and “omitting” a mention of Nehru in his acceptance speech. Sharma today did not mention the President or referred to his speech but said Mahatma Gandhi was equated with Upadhyaya on Tuesday.

Jaitley took exception to Sharma’s remarks and said, “In every case, we have found…these are not issues under the motion of Rule 267 and therefore, it is a practice which is being grossly abused. Therefore, the Chair must also be guided by a principle that you can’t have a Zero Hour run only for the benefit of television cameras.” He said Sharma’s “whole speech” should be expunged, as rules say high constitutional authorities cannot be referred to in the House.

Sharma said he did not refer to any high constitutional authority. Jaitley hit back saying, “We know the spirit of what you are saying.” His remarks angered the Congress and Opposition members. Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad argued that the government was insulting Gandhi and Nehru.

Soon, Congress members trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans. Amid the melee, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said the Opposition was “hurt” by Jaitley’s remarks that “members raise issues just to come to TV”.

Jaitley hit back: “Don’t be sanctimonious…none of us were born yesterday that we don’t realise each other’s games. We know this noise is being created today only because some members want to raise the issue on the Samjhauta case. We know that. Don’t provide them with an alibi. I know they are your ally parties. Don’t provide them with an alibi.”

Some BJP MPs had given notices to raise issues related to the Samjhauta Express blast. The House witnessed chaos after that and had to be adjourned. Floor leaders of various parties were soon called into the Chairman’s chamber to discuss and resolve the issue. The House was adjourned twice as the meeting progressed.

After two adjournments, Chairman Hamid Ansari told the House said that records will be examined even as the Opposition demanded that Jaitley’s remarks be expunged.

